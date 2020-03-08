Winona couple aboard quarantined cruise ship off California coast

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - A couple from Winona are two of the thousands on a cruise ship quarantined by the coronavirus.

Ed and Paula Krage are aboard the Grand Princess about ten miles off the California coast near San Francisco.

Ed spoke to WXOW Sunday afternoon in an exclusive interview.

He said they were a couple of days out of Hawaii when the captain informed passengers they were headed to California instead of their intended destination in Mexico. The reason, they later found out, was that a few passengers and crew members tested positive for COVID-19.

Over the next few days following the announcement, as crews worked to clean with disinfectant, passengers were still able to spend time on deck and roam the ship. It wasn't long before larger group activities ceased. Shows in the ship's theater were canceled first with smaller group activities soon thereafter.

Then the announcement came Thursday morning that beginning that afternoon, all passengers were confined to their cabins.

Krage said that they've been receiving all meals, beverages, and clean towels from the crew, who all wear masks and gloves when having contact with passengers. The crew has also handed out games and crafts to the passengers. Krage said they're doing an incredible job in the face of all that's happening. "They're trying their best," Krage said.

He added that the ship also has mental health number they can call to speak to some confidentially.

"They really are doing what they can. It's just unfortunate that this had to happen," Krage said.

He said they have had very limited contact with other passengers since they're been restricted to their rooms. It comes via the balcony outside their cabin with views of the other balconies surrounding it. "Everyone's waving..."Hey, how you doing?"...you know, signs of life. But that's really the only other contact we get with passengers."

Krage said they've got movies they can watch plus a few news channels, which he said has information about the passengers and the ship before even the captain does at times. "The captain has been really frustrated....because he got all his information after CNN."

He said he and his wife are doing well despite the uncertainty of the situation. "Luckily, we're all healthy. None of us are sick. And I guess that's a good thing."

Krage said he has more concern over the other passengers. "I'm not in fear of my life or anything like that. I think that there are people that are probably compromised that we should be more concerned about. But overall, it's the inconvenience I mean. We can survive. Our kids are grown. We're in contact with our family. My wife contacted her employer-everything is fine. It's the idea of waiting it out someplace."

As of Sunday, he said it sounds like any citizens who aren't from California will go to either San Antonio or Georgia for quarantine. Officials are still working out plans to get non-citizens back home.

Krage said since they were confined to their cabins, he's been posting updates on Facebook. The couple has also been getting words of support during this time.

He's trying to keep the situation in perspective. "I just think people should be objective when they talk about this. Take precautions and do what they have to do. That's what we're doing right now."

We'll have more on the Grand Princess and the Krages tonight on the 10 pm Report with Heather Armstrong.

Note: (AP) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says American passengers of the Grand Princess cruise ship will be taken to military bases in California, Texas, and Georgia to be tested for the COVID-19 virus and for a 14-day quarantine. The Grand Princess ship, which is carrying more than 3,500 people from 54 countries, is expected to dock at the Port of Oakland, California, on Monday. Federal officials say the Department of State is working with the home countries of several hundred passengers to arrange for repatriation to their countries.

EXTENDED COVERAGE: Coronavirus: What to know