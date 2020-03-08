Women of the Moose Lodge donate $7,000 to help school lunch debt

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Women of Moose Lodge donated $7,000 to the La Crosse School Nutrition Program to help parents in the community worry less about their children's next school meal.

Women of the Moose Recorder Barb Wallace said it can be hard for families to afford school lunch while also paying housing and heating bills.

The group of women decided to use money raised from their bingo games to help people close to home.

"It's really great," Wallace said. "Everybody is so for it because they all have kids [and] they all have grandkids and they just want to help."