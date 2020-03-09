Ace in the Hole brings back tailgate favorite for CMN Hospitals

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Spring-like conditions call for a tailgate tournament of epic proportions. The Ace in the Hole cornhole or "bags" event returns to the Omni Center on Saturday, March 14.

Coulee Region Cornhole Commissioner Mike Taggart said the event continues to raise money for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. Taggart said last year, the event raised more than $17,000 to support local kids facing medical challenges and their families.

"That was very touching," Taggart said. "It was awesome to see the support that we got. A lot of that money comes day of [the event]."

Teams can still register online ahead of the event or at the tournament itself. The $60 entry covers pool play and a double-elimination tournament determined by skill level. Additionally, raffles and arcade-style events round out the day.

Fun for the whole family, Taggart said they're bringing back a free kids tournament and the giant slingshot.

Taggart said, "Everybody loves shooting giant cornhole bags across the Omni Center!"

The event begins with check-in at 10 am on Saturday, March 14. Tournament play gets underway at 11 am.