Active weather week…

Pleasant weekend…

It was a very pleasant weekend with above normal highs and plenty of sunshine. It all changed with the ongoing weather system. Rain has fallen and highs were in the 30s and 40s. Light snow fell to the northwest of the La Crosse area.

Another passing system…

Light rain and possible light snow are expected to push through for Tuesday night, but it should push out and leave sunnier skies on Wednesday. Highs will rebound back into the 40s to near 50 through the middle of the week.

A third weather maker…

Thursday will bring another chance of rain or mixed precipitation. That will start a temperature downturn to near normal for Friday into the weekend.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden