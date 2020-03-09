Badgers’ Gard named Big 10 coach of the year

MADISON (WKOW) -- Capping off a tumultuous year, Badgers' men's basketball head coach Greg Gard has been named Big 10 coach of the year.

The Badgers finished the season on an eight-game winning streak to claim a share of the Big 10 regular season title and a No. 1 seed in the upcoming conference tournament.

The Badgers began the season coming to grips with the tragedy surrounding assistant coach Howard Moore.

Moore and his family were on a trip to Michigan Memorial Day weekend when authorities say they were hit by a drunken driver going the wrong way. Jen Moore and 9-year-old Jaidyn died. Howard Moore and his son Jerell survived.

In late January, starting guard Koby King abruptly left the team, saying that the, "program is not the right fit for me as a player and person.”

Shortly after King left the team, an unrelated investigation into director of strength and conditioning, Erik Helland, led to his resignation.

At that point, Gard was on the hot seat, but a strong end to the season changed everything for the Badgers and their head coach.