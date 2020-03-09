Cold front brings rainfall and drags down temperatures

Rain moves in…

A cold front located to the west of the region has allowed for temperatures to start falling into the 30s. This cold front is also where the rain will grow into the region by mid-morning. The rain will be analogous to the cold front as it slides across the region through the evening commute.

The far Northwest corner of the Coulee Region will only receive a drizzle. While the Southeast corner will have the potential to receive over half an inch. Then the cold front will push off and dissipate the rainfall after the evening commute. After the cold front moves along the temperatures drop overnight.

Cold morning but mild weather continues...

Behind the cold front, the skies will clear and winds usher the drop the temperatures. By the morning commute tomorrow the temperatures could be 30 degrees colder from this morning. Yet, with early sunshine, the temperatures will rebound back into the 40s. Temperatures should remain there for the rest of the week but could watch a more active pattern.

Rain and snow return...

Tomorrow night a small, inversion will bring a chance at snow and rain. The type of precipitation will be dependent on how much cold air can work to keep snowfall to reach the surface. This will be quick moving as well and will be out before the morning commute Wednesday.

Then the next chance comes Thursday with light rain showers possible. If all these chances for rainfall hold this week, the attention will need to be along with river levels.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett