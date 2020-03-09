Congress members encountered person who developed COVID-19

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Capitol's attending physician's office says "several" members of Congress had contact with a person who attended a recent political conference and subsequently developed the illness caused by the new coronavirus.

The office said Monday in a note to lawmakers the ill individual had recalled "specific names of people he had contact with during the meeting." It says several of these individuals "were identified and were contacted" Saturday.

It says their symptoms were reviewed and the individuals were considered to be at "low risk" of contracting the disease.

On Sunday, Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Paul Gosar said they're isolating themselves after determining they had contact with the person at the conference.