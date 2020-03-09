Creekside community to add single homes

LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - Two lots in the Creekside neighborhood on La Crosse's south side will be cleared to have single-family homes.

The decision came at the Board of Public Works meeting after presentations from three separate parties.

Two different developers presented multi-unit options, with condominiums and townhomes. A third option was a request to build a single-family home. That request came from Samuel Morris. Both Morris and his wife Jennifer Schmaltz are retired army. Samuel served 20 years and Jennifer recently finished after a 24-year career. They specifically wanted to build in Creekside.

"This is our community, this is where she's from, where she's grown up and we just wanted to finally have an opportunity to settle down," Morris said. "We wanted to be closer to family."

Several residents of the Creekside neighborhood were also in attendance, expressing concerns over the multi-unit options. They cited that the current layout of the area was better set for single house units. Additionally, parking would become a challenge with apartment units.

When it came time for the vote, Mayor Tim Kabat expressed his leaning toward keeping the area a single-family home area but added that there was still a need for more housing in La Crosse.

"Those were very good proposals and we'd love to see those units built somewhere else in the city," Kabat said. "We encourage to keep working with our staff to try and find other lots where these developments could come together."

The board voted in favor of the single home option. The decision will move forward to a final approval needed from the full city council. Once agreed upon, Morris said he was looking forward to starting to build his new home.