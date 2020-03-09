Cruise ship passengers prepped for Oakland port

A passenger on the cruise ship off the coast of California that has people infected with the new coronavirus on board says personnel covered from head to toe in protective gear are waking people up to check if they are sick.

Michele Smith, of Paradise, California, says a doctor knocked on the door of her and her husband's cabin on the Grand Princess before dawn Monday and asked if they had fevers or coughs. She says the couple are healthy.

The two went on the cruise to celebrate their wedding anniversary. Like the rest of the ships 2,400 passengers, they have been isolating in their cabins since Thursday.

Smith said the doctor told them the crew hopes to disembark everyone Monday but that it could take longer. She says the doctor suggested they take a shower and wear their cleanest clothes.

He also recommended they pack what they would need for 24-36 hours, including medication.

The ship is expected to dock in Oakland on Monday but officials have not been given a time.

