DNR investigating fatal poisoning of animals in 3 northern WI counties

Forest Co. (WAOW) - The Department of Natural Resources is turning to the public for help after a rash of fatal poisonings of animals in several counties.

The DNR says domestic dogs and wildlife have died in the last year on lands open to the public in Forest, Marinette and Florence counties.

Officials say two hunting beagles died recently in Forest Co. Investigators say the dogs because ill right after ingesting the substance and died shortly after.

They have also found dead raptors, coyotes, weasels, raccoons and wolves. They say lab tests confirmed a dangerous toxic substances as the cause of death.

Officials are urging people to be cautious when walking their dogs along roadways in those three counties.

While the investigation is focused on three counties, officials say others could be impacted.

If you have a tip, you can confidentially report it to 1-800-847-9367 or online here.