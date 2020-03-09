Gundersen doctors receive award from the U.S. Department of Defense

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Two audiology leaders at Gundersen Health System were recognized by the U.S. Department of Defense today, receiving what they call the "Patriot Award."

Doctors Brian Sieck and Milt Schmida both received the Patriot Award, which honors leaders that go above and beyond to support service members in the workplace.

In this case, the specific service member is Gundersen Audiologist and U.S. Army Reserves Caption Angela Manke. She nominated the two for this award. Manke was deployed to Fort Hood in Texas for most of 2019. This required both doctors and the Audiology and Otolaryngology teams to step as she fulfilled her military obligations.

"They all did it with a smile and they all did it probably with the occasional chagrin but they were there to support me," said Manke. "The least I could do was to honor our two leaders for the departments for all the work they've done to coordinate this year with me being away."

Audiologist Milt Schmida said Manke's absence was tough at times, but the team rallied around her and made the best of it. "She had a very busy practice and saw a lot of patients and we wanted to make sure those patients were well served and well cared for," said Schmida.

The award was a surprise to both Dr. Sieck and Dr. Schmida, but they both wanted to make it clear that this was a team effort, and the whole department was deserving of this award.

Gundersen was also honored with the "Seven Seals Award" which recognizes overall organizational support of employees in the National Guard and Reserves.