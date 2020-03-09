Hamilton Elementary School expansion and renovation project is approved

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The $6.3 million Hamilton Elementary expansion and renovation project is approved as of Monday night.

The project was discussed and approved at the La Crosse School District's Board of Education meeting at the Hogan Administrative Center.

The additions for the school include a gym with a full-size court, classrooms with LED lighting, and a library with a computer lab.

Ben Burns, the Principal for Hamilton Elementary School, said it has been a fantastic community effort to get this expansion project off the ground.

"This is not just Hamilton School moving forward, this is an entire community project. This is something the entire community has said has been important for them for many years," Burns said. "Hamilton Elementary School is going to be used on the nights and weekends for a multitude of purposes."

Construction for the project is set to begin November 2020 and completed by September 2021.