Aquinas chases another title and state history

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) The Aquinas girls are looking for another crowning achievement to cap off their season.

The Blugolds will chase after their third straight gold ball at the w-i-aa state tournament this week.

They have a semifinal date with Crandon Thursday evening.

Aquinas is trying to become the 6th team in state history to win three straight state titles.

Getting a three-peat has been the goal from day one this season.

"They talk about 'boy, that's great coaching,' But the truth is the kids are just great kids who know how to win. For us, we're just their biggest cheerleader. It's a great team to coach because I don't have to push them that hard. They're ready for it every day and they've been driven since the beginning of the year coming off our win last year," said head coach Dave Donarski.

"It's really a lot of fun and it's a great credit to our coaching staff and to our team for working so hard for this entire season. Definitely making history is something to be proud of as a program," said senior Taylor Theusch.

Aquinas beat Crandon 75-38 at State two seasons ago.