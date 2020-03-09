Local health officials prepare for COVID-19

LA CROSSE, Wis. ( WXOW) - Local health officials are preparing for a possible outbreak of COVID -19 in the La Crosse area. During a panel discussion on Monday, officials warned people to stay informed and not panic.

"I think we have some overreacting occurring and that's normal human behavior. Again that's why it's important to listen to trusted advisers to say what you should be doing to prepare," said Jen Rombalski, Director, La Crosse County Health Department.

Rombalski joined area health providers and state officials as they try to respond to the first case of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

"Right now we only have one case in Wisconsin, but there are a number of people being tested and I really do think it's a matter of time before we have our first case in La Crosse County. Hopefully not, but I'd rather be prepared for that," said Rombalski.

There have been 44 people under investigation in the state, two of them have been in La Crosse County.

"This virus is going to be spread in droplets. What does that mean we can do? That means we as individuals can stay home when we're sick and if we have an illness not try to spread it to those around us," said Dr. Bridget Pfaff, Administrative Director, Gundersen Health System.

Also, consider picking up the phone before heading to the emergency room.

"Call your healthcare provider, don't just come in. There's not a lot of treatments right now other than supportive care for people with this virus," said Pfaff.

There have been no cases of coronavirus in are area. Officials warn however that the elderly and those with pre-existing health concerns should take extra precautions, as they are especially vulnerable to the virus.