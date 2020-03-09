Mayor Kabat urges flood mitigation spending

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The rising flood risk along the Mississippi River was among the topics under discussion among mayors along the river.

Last week, La Crosse Mayor Kabat attended the annual convention in Washington.

Spending for flood mitigation was one of the primary topics. The group said that the damages caused by floods since 2005 resulted in $205 billion in damage.

In 2019 alone, damage in Wisconsin, Iowa, Missouri, and Arkansas totaled between $1-2 Billion.

Kabat said they're asking lawmakers to increase funding levels for flood mitigation by 35% in order to maintain current flood mitigation programs.