Medical Monday: New laws help in local addiction fight

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - With Gov. Tony Evers recent signing of the H.O.P.E. bills into law, those on the front lines of the battle against opioid addiction get a little boost.

Dr. Chris Eberlein from Gundersen Health System said the passage of the legislation basically means more tools in the toolbox. He talked about how offering Naloxone in jails and checking drug monitoring programs before prescribing medications can cut down on future patterns of addiction.

The legislation signed by Gov. Evers includes:

Act 119: which allows county jails to provide medical treatment for opioid addiction.

Act 120: requires recovery centers to register with the state and prevents discrimination against state employees who are recovering from addiction.

Act 121: extends the prescription drug monitoring program for 5 years.

Act 122: requires Medicaid to reimburse certain peer recovery coach services.

Eberlein added that locally, efforts to fight addiction continue. He pointed to upcoming drug take-back days and sharps containers around the region as ongoing efforts to prevent problems.

Additionally, Eberlein also provided a warning about methamphetamine around the area. Eberlein said fentanyl-laced batches showing up recently can prove deadly for users.