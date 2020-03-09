Packers Tailgate Tour making La Crosse stop in May

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Get your green and gold out-the annual Packers Tailgate Tour is coming to La Crosse.

The team made the announcement Monday afternoon that they'd visit La Crosse on Friday, May 15.

The event is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. at the La Crosse Center. The doors will open at 5 p.m. The event will last until 8:30 p.m.

The theme of the tour is the upcoming tenth anniversary of the Packers Super Bowl XLV win. Some of the players on that team are on the tour including Tramon Williams, Nick Collins, John Kuhn, Brandon Jackson, James Jones, and James Starks. Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy is also part of the tour.

The team said tickets go on sale Friday, March 13, at 8 a.m. Tickets for the party, which features food, giveaways, Q&A session, and autographs, are included in a $75 ticket.

A general admission ticket for $15 is also available which includes the Q&A session, and other general tailgate party activities. Food and beverage will be available for purchase.

All proceeds from the tour stop will benefit Habitat for Humanity-La Crosse Area.

Tickets can be purchased online here, or at the Habitat ReStore at 3181 Berlin Drive in La Crosse, as well as all Festival Foods locations in La Crosse, Onalaska, and Holmen.

“The Packers are excited to embark on the 15th annual Tailgate Tour and celebrate the ten-year anniversary of Super Bowl XLV by visiting with fans in the La Crosse, Madison, and Milwaukee areas,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “We’re proud to be supporting a variety of excellent nonprofit organizations during the tour and joining our fans in making a positive impact in their communities.”