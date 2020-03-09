Doyle calls road grants a boost for the county

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Representative Steve Doyle is calling it a huge boost to La Crosse County.

He's referring to road grants from the state that will help both the county and city.

The county will receive nearly $315,000 to repair the bridges on County roads YY, I and T.

In addition, $1 million in upgrades will be made to Palace and Larson Streets in and around the industrial park.

"We are really in crisis mode I think, around the state. Actually probably around the country in terms of failing infrastructure. And when it's roads you're talking about potholes. When it's bridges, you're talking about life and death situations," said Doyle.

La Crosse County Highway Commissioner Ron Chamberlain said the repairs and upgrades will lead to more efficient transportation of goods from the agriculture industry.