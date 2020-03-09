Second case of new coronavirus disease confirmed in Wisconsin

PIERCE COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and the Pierce County Public Health Department announced today that a second person has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new strain of coronavirus.

The person was exposed while traveling within the U.S. and is currently isolated at home, according to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

County health officials are working to determine people who have been in contact with the patient to isolate or quarantine people and test those who are exhibiting symptoms.

Officials will hold a media briefing Tuesday to answer further questions, DHS said.

"With a second confirmed case in our state we continue to urge state residents to take precautions to avoid illness," said State Health Officer Jeanne Ayers. "As guidance is evolving, it's important for people to monitor the DHS and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) websites for the latest information on COVID-19."

Local health officials prepare for COVID-19

ADDITIONAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus: What to know