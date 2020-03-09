Second phase of Winona project adds housing, parking

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - Opportunity Winona is moving forward with plans to redevelop the city's downtown area.

Phase II of the Market Square Project will include a new four-story building with upscale apartments at market rate. It will also include a two-story parking deck along 5th Street. Additional housing, office spaces, the Winona Health Clinic, an Italian bistro and Main Street Montessori School were all a part of the project's first phase. Mayor Mark Peterson said there was a need for this development in Winona.

"It's exciting for Winona to have this additional investment in our downtown along with all the other things going on from the Levee Park improvements to the new Fastenal office building to the historic preservation tax credit projects. It is an exciting time for downtown Winona," said Mayor Peterson.

Construction on Phase II of the Market Square Project is expected to begin next month. Contractors say that they hope to complete the project by next spring.