Sex offender set for release in Chippewa Co. turns around, heads back to Mauston

TOWN OF SAMPSON, Wis. (WXOW) - State officials have returned a sex offender to the Sand Ridge Secure Treatment Center in Mauston after the Chippewa County Sheriff files a restraining order blocking a move into his county.

Jeffrey Neubecker was supposed to be released to a home in the Town of Sampson on Monday. Chippewa County officials contested that decision but a judge overruled the objection last week in court.

Sheriff Kowalczyk is at that home in Sampson with a temporary restraining order in hand doing his part to make sure Neubecker doesn't get to call Chippewa County home. The temporary order was signed by Judge Steven Gibbs on Monday morning.

You can read that restraining order in the photos above.

Kowalczyk tells our station News 18 it is unprecedented to have a sex offender live in an area he or she is not from. He also said the home is already occupied by a different sex offender.

That sex offender is David Hager. He has been living at the home since December 2019.

Neubecker will continue to live in Mauston until at least March 16 when a judge will take up the restraining order filed by Chippewa County.