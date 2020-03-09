Update: Winona couple preparing to disembark cruise ship

OAKLAND, CA (WXOW) - The Winona couple aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship is getting back on dry land.

Ed and Paula Krage have spent the last four days confined to their cabin after an outbreak of coronavirus affected a number of passengers and crew.

MORE: Winona couple aboard quarantined cruise ship off California coast

The ship finally docked in Oakland Monday afternoon after spending days off the coast of California.

Ed posted an update Monday afternoon that the disembarking process is getting started. He shared two photos showing the ship dockside with health care workers waiting. He said patients were going into movable tents once they were off the ship.

Health and Human Services said that officials hope to unload 2,400 passengers on Monday.

After leaving the ship, passengers will receive transport to military bases in California, Texas, and Georgia for COVID-19 testing and quarantine which may last as long as 14 days. Krage told WXOW yesterday that he and his wife were likely headed to either San Antonio or Georgia.

Krage did have some positive news from today. He said as they came into the harbor for docking, everyone was cheering and yelling Welcome Home. He said it was very reassuring to hear that.