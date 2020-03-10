3rd Wisconsin coronavirus case confirmed

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and Dane County said that a third person has tested positive for COVID-19 or coronavirus.

They said in a statement that the person was exposed while traveling in the U.S. and is currently isolated at home. The person was not identified nor was their hometown released.

County health officials are trying to track down anyone who may have had contact with the person so they can quarantine and test those persons.

“We are working with our local health departments to make sure everyone who has been in contact with our confirmed cases is notified. We continue to urge state residents to take precautions to avoid illness,” said State Health Officer Jeanne Ayers in the statement. “As guidance is evolving, it’s important for people to monitor the DHS and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) websites for the latest information and guidance on COVID-19.”

This is the second confirmed case of COVID-19 in Dane County. The person in the first case self-quarantined, recently tested negative for the virus, and released from quarantine.

On Monday, the third confirmed case was announced in Pierce County. That person is isolated at home.

Health experts suggest people should follow simple steps to avoid getting sick, including:

Frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and water.

Covering coughs and sneezes.

Avoiding touching your face.

Staying home when sick.

