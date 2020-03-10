Airlines boosting cleaning procedures due to coronavirus

MADISON (WKOW) - Some airlines are making changes to their cleaning services in between flights because of the coronavirus.

Last week, the CDC issued new guidelines for airlines to clean more sections on their planes before new passengers get on board and some airlines are going beyond the recommendations to take extra precautions.

Southwest said they are now disinfecting the entire plane, a process they said can take anywhere from 6-8 hours per plane.

“....enhanced our cleaning procedures by expanding the use of an EPA-approved, hospital-grade disinfectant to address human touchpoints across the passenger cabin, lavatories, and flight deck.

Additionally, we equip all of our aircraft with a HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) filter, which filters out recirculated air onboard each plane to remove airborne particles. As a reference, HEPA filters are also used in hospitals to provide patients with clean air,” the airline posted on their website.

Delta’s Chief Customer Experience Officer Bill Lentsch announced the airline is also enhancing their cleaning routines by adding new fogging procedures.

Most airlines are also posting on their website they are in on-going discussions with employees with how to detect someone who may have symptoms of coronavirus.

Additional Coronavirus information resources