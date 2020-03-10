 Skip to Content

Be ready for rain and snow…

Highs Tuesday
Highs Tuesday were in the 40s, above average.
Futurecast Tuesday night
Futurecast's Tuesday night forecast shows rain and light snow.
Forecast Wednesday Highs
Forecast Wednesday highs remain pleasant.
Forecast Wednesday
Forecast Wednesday shows a return to sunshine.
7 Day Forecast La Crosse
7 Day Forecast for La Crosse is very active.

Beautiful Tuesday…

Pleasant weather graced our Tuesday with sunny skies in the morning, but clouds moved in for latter afternoon. Those clouds were in advance of a weak weather system moving toward the area. Highs were in the 40s.

Another passing system…

Light rain and possible light snow is expected to push through for tonight, but it should leave quickly sunnier skies will develop for Wednesday. Amounts will be relatively light, but some slippery spots could develop.

Quiet weather for Wednesday…

Highs will rebound back into the 40s to near 50 for Wednesday and Thursday. Sunny skies will give way to rain for Thursday.

 A third weather maker…

Thursday will bring more rain, and the system will then start a temperature downturn to near normal for Friday into the weekend.

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

