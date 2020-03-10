Be ready for rain and snow…

Beautiful Tuesday…

Pleasant weather graced our Tuesday with sunny skies in the morning, but clouds moved in for latter afternoon. Those clouds were in advance of a weak weather system moving toward the area. Highs were in the 40s.

Another passing system…

Light rain and possible light snow is expected to push through for tonight, but it should leave quickly sunnier skies will develop for Wednesday. Amounts will be relatively light, but some slippery spots could develop.

Quiet weather for Wednesday…

Highs will rebound back into the 40s to near 50 for Wednesday and Thursday. Sunny skies will give way to rain for Thursday.

A third weather maker…

Thursday will bring more rain, and the system will then start a temperature downturn to near normal for Friday into the weekend.

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden