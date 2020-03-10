Chippewa Falls couple quarantined on cruise ship

Oakland, California (WQOW) - A Chippewa Falls couple is among the passengers quarantined on the Grand Princess Cruise Ship, which is currently docked in Oakland, California.

Despite the last six days of quarantine and another 14 days ahead in a military base, Jan Klimovitz is in good spirits about the situation.

Klimovitz has lived in Chippewa Falls for over 20 years. When she stepped onto the cruise ship Feb. 2, headed toward Hawaii, she figured domestic travel would shield her from the threats of the novel coronavirus.

"We also felt that going to Hawaii and being in the U.S. that we were much better off than being on a cruise going international or wherever," Klimovitz said. "We felt that being in the U.S. that we would be taken care of, for which we are."

Klimovitz said she's been on multiple cruises before and always books a room with a balcony, which is something she is grateful for now that she's quarantined.

She added that by sharing a room with her husband and having her daughter right next door makes the time go by faster. Klimovitz tap dances while also being able to make crafts, work on puzzles provided by the cruise line, and play games, of which she insists, she's currently winning. Plus, they say the food is actually pretty good.

However, despite Klimovitz's optimism about the situation, she said communication was a problem when it came to warning passengers about the outbreak.

"We did not know people were getting sick, no!" Klimovitz said. "When we booked this cruise, we did hear that the Diamond Princess did have the coronavirus. That was all we heard, and so we decided to still go on our cruise, not knowing that a passenger from the previous cruise on the Grand Princess was infected and had infected 12 other crew people and two passengers."

She added that she expects to disembark tomorrow, and then spend two weeks in quarantine at a military base.

Klimovitz added that this experience won't stop her from taking more cruises in the future with the Princess Cruise Line.

Klimovitz said if she were home in Chippewa Falls right now, she would be getting her hair and nails done. That's on hold for a few more weeks, but in the meantime, she said her friends and family are already planning a big party for her return.

