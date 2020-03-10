COVID-19 and Wall Street

La Crosse, WI (WXOW) A local expert says the recent losses on Wall Street are related to a couple of "shocks" since the beginning of the year.

One shock is the new Coronavirus. Particularly, how people are reacting to it.

Trust Point Vice President of Investments Yan Arsenault says people are canceling trips and companies are restricting non-essential travel for example.

Those reactions slow economic activity in the short run.

Arsenault says we've seen a 20 percent correction in the market from the peak to the low March 9.

Historically, he says corrections greater than 20 percent have been associated with recessions and bear markets. He defines what has happened as a correction rather than a bear market but adds, "we're on a fine line between the two."

If asked four weeks ago about the possibility of a recession, he would have thought it unlikely. Today, he believes a U.S. recession is possible.

The biggest difference between today and four weeks ago he says is that human reaction.

RELATED: Stocks rebound from big losses on hope for US economic aid