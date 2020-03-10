Dance for Hope marks 10 years raising awareness, spirits

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A decade of dance inspires hope for those who might feel hopeless. The 10th Annual Dance for Hope takes place at the UW-La Crosse Student Union on Saturday, March 14.

Free to attend for all ages, the Dance for Hope seeks to continue raising awareness about suicide prevention efforts and dispelling myths. One myth that organizer Tim Blumentritt discussed on Daybreak deals with talking about suicide prevention with young kids. Blumentritt said the myth is kids will then see suicide as an option, but he said evidence shows if they know it's okay to talk about it they will be more likely to do so during a crisis.

Pairing powerful stories with precision dance makes for an emotional afternoon, according to Blumentritt. The Dance for Hope runs from noon to 4:30 pm on March 14. Again, all are welcome to attend at no cost.