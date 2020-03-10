Evers proposes flood bills even though Assembly is done

By TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is proposing a package of legislation designed to control spring flooding even though the state Assembly has adjourned until January.

The bills proposed Tuesday would cover a portion of local governments' costs to repair highways and bridges, and allocate another $10 million to help local governments build structures to collect stormwater and groundwater.

It would also create an income tax deduction for flood insurance premiums and increase borrowing authority for a state program that funds local conservation activities.

The bills will likely go nowhere.

Assembly Republicans adjourned their two-year session last month and aren't expected back until January.

The governor is visiting Trempealeau County on Tuesday to meet with residents who were impacted by flooding in 2019. He's holding roundtable discussions in the communities of Dodge and Arcadia.

We'll have coverage of those meetings coming up tonight on the 6 p.m. Report.