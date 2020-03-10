Experience helping Melrose-Mindoro girls at state

MELROSE-MINDORO, WIS. (WXOW) - The Mustangs have gotten to know their way around Green Bay.

They've been to the last three state basketball tournaments and made it all the way to the championship last year before falling to Aquinas.

The Mustangs have several seniors playing college basketball next year and that makes the experience very settling.

"We're used to playing on that court so we can come out with excitement instead of nerves and just be used to shooting there and everything is just gonna be so much more helpful for us that we won't have to worry about being nervous," said senior Emily Herzberg.

"Playing on a bigger court in a bigger venue, a lot more eyes looking at you, we've been there, we know the feeling so I don't think it will be anything new to us so that certainly plays into our favor," said head coach Joey Arneson.