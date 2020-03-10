Global markets pick up after plunge on virus, oil

By JOE McDONALD

AP Business Writer

BEIJING (AP) -- Global stock markets are rebounding from record-setting declines.

Sentiment was helped somewhat after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would ask for a tax cut and other steps to ease the pain of the spreading coronavirus outbreak.

The gains follow the biggest one-day drop for Wall Street and many European indexes since the 2008 financial crisis.

Benchmarks are up in London, Frankfurt, Shanghai and Tokyo advanced. The U.S. is expected to rise on the open.

Oil prices also bounced back from a record-setting 25% fall, triggered by a dispute among major oil producers about output levels.