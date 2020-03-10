Governor Evers meets with Trempealeau County residents over flooding concerns

ARCADIA, Wis. (WXOW) --- Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and Wisconsin Emergency Management Administrator Dr. Darrell Williams met with concerned residents in Dodge and Arcadia on Tuesday to talk mitigation solutions for flooding.

The governor proposed a package of bills earlier in the day that would invest in local flood prevention and recovery along with rebuilding efforts after damaging floods. Evers used last year's similar visit to Trempealeau County in order to shape the six bills.

"If we spend this spring and the summer doing the studies we need to do, get mitigation money out the door, we can actually prevent some of this stuff from happening which will be great," said Governor Evers.

According to the AP, the package of legislation is expected to go nowhere as the Republican Assembly adjourned their two-year session in February and do not plan to meet until next January.

Currently, the city of Arcadia is working with the Army Corps. of Engineers on assembling a $37 million plan that would use levees and other structural protection to mitigate flooding. The project would also remove certain structures from the FEMA designated floodplain. However, the city still needs to come up with over $14 million.

Governor Evers said Tuesday that he plans to look over the project and the feasibility study once it's completed this summer, adding that he wants to see the project benefit more than just Arcadia.

"I know the issues here [Arcadia] are just as severe, but in a small town that has absolutely no revenue to use, that is something that leads me to believe these bills are exceedingly important, but it's also important for these municipalities to talk and work [together], make this a countywide solution," said Evers.

For farmers in the region like Mike and Vicky Grulkowski who live just north of Arcadia, they've seen the effects of flooding firsthand over the past few years.

The couple brought in pictures from 2017 to show the extensive damage to their crops and property by the Trempealeau River.

"The river took out about 135 feet of the riverbank," said Vicky. "Created almost like a second channel to the river that was almost wider than the river ran, and that ran through our property, and that was a couple of weeks after the flooding, and that was a 15-acre cornfield."

The Grulkowski plan to pass their farmland on to their sons and hope to have it in good shape, but flooding has caused severe problems.

"We've applied for several programs but haven't been able to be successful in getting anything to help fund repair of that riverbank," said Vicky.

The Grulkowski's hope their proof and concern will leave the governor and fellow lawmakers with something to consider as spring flooding season approaches.