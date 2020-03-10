Gundersen staff prepare for potential COVID-19 cases

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Area hospitals are making staff aware of the potential for coronavirus cases.

Gundersen Health System held an Infection Preparedness Training for staff to practice patient scenarios involving COVID-19 infection.

The main goal is to make staff familiar with personal protective equipment including uniforms and masks.

Megan Meller is leading the training and says it's better to practice for emergencies before they happen.

"It's really giving people the time to ask one-on-one questions but then to also try on their personal protective gear because it's one of those things…sometimes if you don't use it, you lose it. And so this is a time, you know in a calm environment, to practice putting everything on and to truly feel prepared for when it comes to our community," said Meller.

Meller says Gundersen is committed to keeping staff safe from COVID-19 while treating patients. "As infection control techniques, hand hygiene, employing special precautions, whatever that is, rooming the patient in a room that reduces exposure, following hand hygiene etiquette all of that will go a long way in keeping the patient healthy but then also keeping the staff member healthy as well," says Meller.

Gundersen has also emphasized its sick protocol, encouraging all employees with any symptoms, such as a sore throat, to stay home.

Gundersen is requesting that anyone who might think they have the Coronavirus to call the hotline first before coming in. The flu hotline has been updated with Coronavirus information including signs & symptoms. Nurse advisors will be available to answer questions.

The phone number is 608-775-0364.

