Hamilton Elementary School’s vision comes to life

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - On Monday night, the $6.3 million Hamilton Elementary project was approved.

Superintendent Randy Nelson said the Board of Education is proud this project will be paid for without a tax increase but through existing funds and donations.

"This is a community like no other," Nelson said. "This community steps up and supports one another in so many different ways."

Funding for the project is broken down as follows:

-A Community Development Block Grant of $400,000

- The La Crosse School District will provide $3.5 million

-The Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse will contribute $1.2 million

-Gundersen Health System will donate $1.2 million.

Dr. Scott Rathgaber, the Chief Executive Officer of Gundersen Health System, said it is important to invest in the community.

"We're all part of the neighborhoods that we belong to, and investing in our kids helps make our communities healthy," Rathgaber said. "Anytime we can support education that helps children, families, businesses, and the city, we here at Gundersen are all in."

Nicole Brei, the Development Director for The Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse, said helping the community is what the organization is all about.

"As our mission states, we serve those who need us the most," Brei said. "I think this project is the perfect opportunity to make an impact on kids that are a need in our community. All kids deserve a bright future."

The additions to the school will include a gym with a full-size court, classrooms with LED lighting, and a library with a computer lab. Principal Ben Burns said schools are the life-centers of communities, and believes Hamilton Elementary is that.

"This project is not just the Hamilton School moving forward, this is an entire community project, this is something that the entire community has said has been important to them for many years," Burns said. "The school will be used on nights and weekends for the community, for a multitude of purposes."

Construction for the project is set to begin November 2020 and be completed by September 2021.