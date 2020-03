Holmen, WI (WXOW) --- A Holmen woman is being inducted into the Wisconsin High School Gymnastics Associations Hall of Fame.



Cheryl Hancock's 48 years of gymnastics began as a competitor at Cashton High School and continued with coaching for several years in the La Crosse area.

Hancock is a master level official with 35 years of judging experience.

She has also served on the Holmen Board of Education since 1996.