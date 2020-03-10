It’s a sunny start before round two of precipitation arrives…

The sunshine will be around to start the day off with it influencing the temperatures to climb back into the upper 40s. Then clouds will begin to increase into the mid-afternoon. This will bring the next precipitation chance to the region.

Overnight mix…

Depending on the continuing advancements of this weak system, isolated showers will be possible for the evening commute. Then through the overnight is when precipitation will become more likely.

The rain/snow system will move straight from west to east. The dividing line of rain and snow has trended around I-90/Minnesota Border. Yet, temperatures may be warm enough to keep the precipitation to rainfall to the south. Then to the North of I-90 cooler air may allow for the transition. If snowfall does occur, there could be slight accumulations(up to an inch), especially on the colder, grassy spots. This system will dissipate before the morning commute. Roads should be warm enough that slick roads will not be much of a concern. But remember to stay aware when on the roads, it's still winter and there can be surprises.

Active…

The active pattern does not stop there as the chance for rainfall will return Thursday. Wednesday afternoon will remain calm, but cloudy. Highs Wednesday and Thursday will be within the low 50s. The mild temperatures will help keep precipitation rainfall. Up to half an inch possible. *Keep on eye on river/creek levels, especially the Kickapoo river through this wet week*

Seasonal…

Behind the chance for rain on Thursday, winds will pick up. This may bring breezy conditions for the Thursday evening commute into Friday morning. Yet, the strong winds will clear the skies into Friday. Then more seasonal temperatures move in ahead of this weekend. By seasonal, we’re looking at highs in the low 40s.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett