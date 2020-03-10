Minnesota man gets probation in stolen vehicle case

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A man who stole his vehicle from an Onalaska impound lot is sentenced for the crime.

20-year-old Benjamin Gjere pleaded no contest to the charges of Take and Drive Vehicle without Consent and Criminal Damage to Property.

He must also pay restitution of nearly $7,800 to Del's Auto and an insurance company.

Last November, Gjere had his vehicle impounded. He later told police that he didn't have the money to pay the towing company, so he decided to steal the vehicle back.

Video surveillance cameras show two people inside the lot. The cameras later showed a 2012 Porsche driving through the lot at a high rate of speed.

It was later found in the street with what police said was damage consistent with driving through two fences.

Gjere was arrested a short time later with his impounded vehicle.