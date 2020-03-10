Statewide launch of Wisconsin Clean Energy Toolkit

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A new guide aims to help communities across Wisconsin address climate change.

On Tuesday, La Crosse mayor Tim Kabat along with the Coulee Region Sierra Club and Citizen Action of Wisconsin participated in the statewide launch of the Wisconsin Clean Energy Toolkit. It will be used to help develop more clean energy plans in cities across the state including La Crosse. Mayor Kabat said people in the area have already been making great strides to become more eco-friendly.

"We've got a very long and proud legacy here in our community of really trying to be good stewards of our environment and to be sustainable. When you add the wrinkles of flooding and being more resilient as a community, I know we'll get there because we have such great citizens and great people who are already working on these efforts," said Mayor Kabat.

Last year, the La Crosse City Council unanimously passed a vote that set a goal of becoming a completely carbon neutral community by the year 2050. There have also been energy efficiency projects done on four facilities in the city which include La Crosse City Hall, the La Crosse Center, the La Crosse Public Library and the Municipal Service Center. All of the lighting in those buildings have been converted to LED. This summer, solar panels will be installed on those buildings.

Events for the toolkit's release on Tuesday also took place in Madison, Milwaukee, Green Bay, Eau Claire, Racine, Waukesha and Menomonie.