The flu is still out there

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - It's been mentioned many times since the Coronavirus began spreading globally: The importance of protecting yourself from a virus that claims thousands of lives annually.

The flu.

La Crosse's Mayo Clinic Health System said February had 219 cases of influenza reported during the month.

They said it is double the number of cases reported in December and January combined.

Along with getting a flu shot, doctors at Mayo recommend taking similar steps to those recommended for preventing the spread of the Coronavirus.

-Cover your mouth or nose when coughing or sneezing.

-Wash your hands often

-If you are feeling ill, stay home. Drink plenty of fluids.

These symptoms are similar to the ones for the Coronavirus: Fever, coughing, and shortness of breath.

It is one reason health experts recommend getting a yearly flu shot.

