WIAA: State Girls Basketball Tournament will go on despite new coronavirus

GREEN BAY (WBAY) -- The WIAA State Girls Basketball Tournament will go on as scheduled without any interruptions related to the new coronavirus.

The tournament tips off Thursday afternoon at the Resch Center in Green Bay.

WIAA officials say they're closely monitoring developments with the virus. At this point, they do not foresee making any changes.

After games end, players typically shake hands. Communications director Todd Clark told WBAY-TV they have talked about whether student-athletes should do a fist bump instead of a handshake, but the WIAA has not determined that yet.

Clark says they are working on a public service announcement or a message to put on video boards reminding people about proper hygiene.