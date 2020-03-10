Workshop teaches people how to disagree politically and still be friends

La Crosse, WI (WXOW) --- The ability to disagree politically and still get along is the goal of a skills training course at Western Technical College.

Great Rivers United Way facilitated the event in our area along with six other community sponsors.



Susan Vergeront is with Better Angels, a nationwide citizen's movement traveling the country to teach people how to have constructive, non- polarizing conversations with someone who disagrees with you politically. Vergeront says sometimes that person can be family.



"I know people that have stopped seeing other people because those people like to talk about politics and they can't stand it so that really hard on the nation. It seems like everything has gotten nasty. It's probably not as bad as it feels but it's put a stop to political action in our legislature for sure," said Vergeront.

Better Angels will host two more workshops at the end of April, based on community interest. For more information on the Civil Discourse Workshop go to www.gruw.org/angels.