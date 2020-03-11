2020 Irish Man & Rose feel ‘lucky’ to represent community

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Ahead of St. Patrick's Day festivities, we would like to introduce you to some Irish royalty.

The 2020 Irish Man and Irish Rose are Patrick and Tracy Mullaney. They found out that announcement back in December at the Shamrock Club Christmas party.

The couple will represent Irishfest and the Greater La Crosse Area Shamrock Club at various events throughout the year. The Mullaney's are also a part of the La Crosse-Bantry Friendship Association. The two have been going to Irishfest since the beginning, and said that they feel honored to be a part of the festival's legacy.

"Irishfest does a lot within the community that supports the Irish heritage. Whether it is the Irish Gardens down by Riverside Park or the music that they have locally or they bring in from out of town. It's just a fun thing to do," said Patrick Mullaney. Tracy agreed saying "It's an amazing festival. There's dancing, Irish music, great food and a little bit of Guinness. You can't beat it."

Coincidentally, Patrick, who has Irish roots, was born on St. Patrick's Day. The annual La Crosse St. Patrick's Day parade will kick off at noon on Saturday, March 14. For more information on other events going on for the holiday, you can go to the Irishfest website.