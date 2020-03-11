DHS: 6 people test positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin

Wisconsin (WAOW) -- Six people are now confirmed to have COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

The latest confirmed cases come from Waukesha and Fond du Lac counties.

Officials say the Waukesha County patient was exposed while traveling in the U.S and internationally. Both Fond du Lac County patients were exposed while traveling, one in the U.S. and one internationally. One of the patients is hospitalized. The other two are quarantined at home.

The DHS says if you were on a cruise in Egypt and have symptoms, they recommend you quarantine immediately.

An additional 3 cases of #COVID19 just confirmed in our state. We're working w/@fdlcounty & @WaukeshaCoHHS to determine who may have been in contact. We also have guidance to anyone who may have been on a #cruise to #Egypt. Get details: https://t.co/LwCJa0pzJ7 pic.twitter.com/TxOyMBr2iR — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) March 11, 2020

Three cases were previously reported. Two were in Dane County and the other in Pierce Co.

One of the Dane County cases was released from self-quarantine after testing negative for the virus a few weeks after the original confirmed diagnosis.

