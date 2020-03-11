Baldwin speaks out about the transition to online classes for most UW colleges

UW colleges deciding to transition classes post-spring break to an online format. Senator Tammy Baldwin spoke out about the decision to do so.

Balwin stated, "It's prudent to help save lives and stem the spread of the Covid 19 disease. That said, I will be very concerned about whether all students will be able to keep access to the instruction that they've paid tuition to receive."

Baldwin's main concern was focusing on education equity. In addition, Baldwin raised concerns about students who live in rural areas being able to access high-speed broadband internet.