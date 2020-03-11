Bangor girls prep for state

BANGOR, WIS. (WXOW) - Three seed Bangor is getting ready to face two seed Clear Lake on Friday.

The Cardinals were putting in work on Wednesday. It's the hard work in practice that is keeping the team focused and confident.

"I think we're capable of winning the game. Obviously you go in, take one game at a time, we want to win on Friday first, we'll address Saturday if we get that far and obviously the friendships and the memories they can remember and carry for the rest of their life," said head coach, Merlin Jones.

Tip-off is 11 am on Friday.