Bernie Sanders says he’s moving ahead with his Dem campaign

By STEVE PEOPLES and WILSON RING

Associated Press

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) -- Bernie Sanders is moving ahead with his Democratic presidential campaign.

He told reporters in Burlington, Vermont, on Wednesday that he's not quitting despite key primary losses to Joe Biden the night before.

The Vermont senator's path to the presidential nomination considerably narrowed after decisive losses to Biden in Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi.

He did not address supporters publicly Tuesday night.

Pressure has been growing on Sanders to end his presidential bid and work to unify the party against President Donald Trump. But he's mapping a path forward.

