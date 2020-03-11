Colten Treu sentenced to 54 years in prison

WATCH: Colten Treu sentencing hearing concludes today Colten Treu, the man convicted of running over and killing three Chippewa Valley Girl Scouts and one mother in 2018 is sentenced today in the case. Posted by WXOW on Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Chippewa County (WQOW) - Colten Treu, the man who ran over and killed three Girl Scouts and one of their mothers in November 2018, is going to prison for 54 years.

That was the sentence handed down Wednesday by Judge James Isaacson in Chippewa County Court.

The judge sentenced him to 54 years of initial confinement and 45 years of extended supervision.

The judge told Treu in deciding on a sentence he took into consideration a number of factors like past criminal history, the viciousness of the crime, remorsefulness, employment and rights of the public.

Isaacson told Treu using the term tragedy just doesn't seem to be enough. He said this was an avoidable tragedy.

Then, he told Treu we will now never know what the kids who were killed would grow up to be.

Chippewa County (WQOW) - Colten Treu is back in Chippewa County Court Wednesday morning where he will find out his fate for running over and killing three Girl Scouts and one of their mothers back in November 2018.

At the beginning of the second day of sentencing, Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell gave the state's sentencing recommendation.

Newell asked for a total sentence of 113 years - 90 years of initial confinement and 23 years of extended supervison.

That breaks down to 20 years of initial confinement and five years of extended supervision for each person he killed and 10 years of initial confinement and three years of extended supervision for hitting Madalyn Zwiefelhofer who survived the crash.

The defense took the stand next and asked the judge to consider the person Colten Treu is - calling him a family man.

They said life in prison sentences are for the worst of offenders who commit intentional acts.

"Every bad choice he could have made that day, he made and added onto one another," Treu's attorney Carly Sebion said.

Treu's attorneys say he has been struggling with this and has shown immense remorse.

The defense is asking the judge for a sentence totaling 85 years which would be split between initial confinement and extended supervision.

Next, District Attorney Wade Newell took the stand again for a rebuttal. He said this is not an average case, but rather an aggravated situation.

Newell said Treu had the chance to hit is brakes and he didn't. He said he also had the chance to learn from his previous mistakes but didn't.

Newell finished his remarks by saying Treu needs to own up to his bad actions, which he has not seen him do yet.

Finally, Treu went to the podium and apologized for what happened. He said he has thought about what happened day in and day out and he was stupid and immature.

"The community has every right to hate me, all of you have the right to hate me," Treu told the victims' families.

He admitted he should have stopped his truck after the crash but said he was scared.

"I am angry with myself." It was me who chose to huff that day."

