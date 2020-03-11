Coronavirus outbreak to get worse, doctor testifies before Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) - Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has told a U.S. House committee that the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. is going to get worse.

CDC Director Robert Redfield reports that U.S. virus deaths now up to 31 and confirmed cases are over 1,000.

Fauci told the the House Oversight and Reform Committee in Washington on Wednesday that "I can say we will see more cases and things will get worse than they are right now."

He says how much worse it gets depends on two things: the ability of U.S. authorities to curtail the influx of travelers who may be bringing the disease into the country and the ability of states and communities to contain local outbreaks in this country.

Asked if the worst is yet to come, Fauci said: "Yes, it is."

Redfield is testifying Wednesday morning before the House Oversight and Reform Committee.

With new deaths reported and the number of confirmed U.S. coronavirus cases exceeding 1,000, U.S. lawmakers and health officials have set up containment zones and quarantine areas and sought to limit contact with those who might be infected.

Governors and other leaders are scrambling to slow the spread of the virus, banning large gatherings, enforcing quarantines and calling National Guard troops in to help.

U.S. health officials are now telling doctors and nurses that surgical masks are OK to wear when treating patients who may be sick from the new coronavirus -- a decision made in reaction to shortages of more protective respirator masks. The CDC decision was prompted by reports of dwindling supplies of respirators.