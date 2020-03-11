Fact v. Fiction: Answering your questions about coronavirus

MADISON (WKOW) -- Our sister station, 27 News in Madison, sat down with Dr. Jeff Pothof, the chief quality and safety officer at UW Health, to discuss what people can do to prepare for potential COVID-19 transmission.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more cases of the coronavirus are likely to be identified in the coming days in the United States, including through community spread.

Right now, there are three confirmed cases of the virus in Wisconsin. Two of those cases were identified in Dane County, but none of the three patients contracted the virus in the state.

Pothof discusses the symptoms, who is most at risk, and whether we should be concerned about community spread.

If you have questions about the virus, you can call the UW Health hotline at (608) 720-5300. The hotline is active from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. with representatives standing by to help.