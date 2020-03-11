1st Olmsted County COVID-19 patient was treated at Mayo Clinic

UPDATE 2 p.m.: Olmsted County Public Health has confirmed that the first patient who tested positive for COVID-19 in the county was treated at Mayo Clinic.

According to Director of Olmsted County Public Health Graham Briggs, the individual is in their 50s and is currently recovering at home. Briggs said the patient is expected to be okay.

Briggs said the patient traveled outside of the United States to an area that is known to have an outbreak of COVID-19. Olmsted County Public Health does not believe the patient was infected in Rochester.

Briggs added that Public Health is working with the Minnesota Department of Health to see who the patient has been in contact with. But there is no evidence of transmission locally at this time, he said.

"We're likely to see transmission here at some point," he added.

Briggs said he would like to remind residents that 80 percent of people who are infected will have mild symptoms.

"This is not a situation to panic," Briggs said. "We are ready for this. We've been preparing for it actually for many years now."

Briggs also said Public Health is not recommending any changes for residents or businesses at this time.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Minnesota health officials have confirmed the state's fourth and fifth cases of the coronavirus.

The newest cases are in Olmsted and Ramsey counties.

Meanwhile, the University of Minnesota announced it will suspend in-person instruction at its five campuses through at least April 1.

The university is following some other schools nationally in such a move, including the University of Wisconsin.

The state earlier this week set aside $21 million for a response to the virus.